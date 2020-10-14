Volkswagen Taos unveiled: Is this compact SUV the right option in India?

Volkswagen Taos has been officially unveiled in the US with car maker betting big on SUVs of all shapes and sizes to catch the wind in the sails of bigger vehicles here. The preference for SUVs is not just restricted to the US markets but is being witnessed in several other countries, including India, and Taos could be the right option as a formidable player among its rivals.

While Volkswagen has not even hinted at Taos making an India entry and remains focused on propping the vehicle as a viable and affordable option for Americans, the SUV itself - on paper - sits nicely into the taste and needs of the Indian buyer as well. It is 4,533 mm long from nose to tail, has a wheelbase of 2,689 mm, is 1,841 mm wide and stands 1,635 tall. For reference purpose, Hyundai's Tucson is 4,480 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and is 1,660 mm tall while Creta is smaller from every direction than the Taos. In fact, Volkswagen's own T-Roc is also smaller in terms of dimensions at 4,342 mm in lenght, 1,819 mm in width and with a height of 1,573 mm.

Volkswagen Taos will make use of a 1.5-liter version of the EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

In North America, Taos would promptly sit in the compact SUV category because of the plethora of massive options available in the market here. Small proportions however also underline big dreams for the company here. "Taos is our fifth new addition to the Volkswagen SUV family in just four years, and we’re thrilled to keep finding new ways to meet the needs of American families," said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "Taos will bookend our compact SUV offering, giving buyers all the style, technology, and drivability that Volkswagen is known for at an even more affordable price."

And while an affordable price is an attractive proposition everywhere, Taos also seeks to make a case for itself in terms of how it looks. The SUV gets a sculpted hood, LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), an illuminated light line stretching outward from the logo, eight colour options, four wheel designs with 17-inch alloys as standard and two 18-inch wheels and a 19-inch wheel also on offer. Panoramic sunroof is also offered as an optional extra.

Taos will cater to those looking for an affordable compact SUV.

Comfort features as part of the standard list on the Taos includes automatic headlights, push-button start, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a heated leatherette steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated side mirrors and heated washer nozzles.

Volkswagen claims Taos will offer plenty of space for passengers despite its compact proportions.

Taos has also been equipped with Volkswagen Digital Cockpit configurable instrument cluster as standard while an eight-inch screen is responsible for infotainment duties. The upper variants also get 10-color ambient lighting and a premium eight-speaker music system from Beats.

Powering all of this out on roads is a 1.5-liter version of the EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder engine that currently powers the Jetta sedan in the US. There is 156 bhp of power and 249 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen says that the Taos will be produced at its plant in Mexico and that it will be available in three trims - S, SE, and SEL. Pricing of the SUV will be known closer to the date of official launch which is pegged at summer of 2021.