Upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio officially teased as the ‘big daddy of SUVs’

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio SUV has been officially teased ahead of launch.Mahindra has also roped in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the latest teaser of the new-gen Scorpio SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 May 2022, 05:17 PM
Mahindra has launched an official teaser of its upcoming SUV. While the company has not confirmed the model name, it is most likely the new 2022 Scorpio, codenamed Z101. The company has also roped in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the latest teaser of the new-gen Scorpio SUV.

Mahindra informed that the new SUV (codenamed Z101) has been designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai, and engineered at the state-of-the-art facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

With the latest-gen update, the all-new Scorpio is going to sport a completely evolved exterior styling. The latest teaser shows the use dual-chamber full LED headlamps with sequential turn indicators on the car. Looking closely, the teaser reveals the new C-shaped LED DRLs, and the LED fog lamps. While the overall profile of the SUV is expected to remain more or less the same, there will be several new exterior highlights to make it more appealing aesthetically. 

Apart from new looks, the latest Scorpio will also benefit from a long list of new features such as full LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, auto engine idle-start-stop, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, the XUV700’s semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch screen, an electric sunroof, and wireless phone charging. More details will be made available soon. 

While there is no official word on when the car will go on sale in India, expect the company to announce the pricing of the new Scorpio in the next few months. When launched, the Scorpio is expected to stand in the price range of 12 lakh to 18 lakh, and will continue to rival other SUVs such as Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in the segment. 

First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 04:37 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio 2022 Scorpio New-gen Scorpio all-new Scorpio 2022 Mahindra Scorpio
