Two Porsche Taycan EVs become canvases on wheels

German luxury high-performance car manufacturer Porsche has a rich legacy of art cars. Previously, several Porsche cars have acted as art cars and adorned paintings, exciting body decals. However, the automaker has now chosen a pure electric car as its modern art car.

The carmaker chose to offer Porsche Taycan Ev to two car artists.

Porsche has joined hands with Art Battle, an international organisation that acts as a competitive platform for budding artists. In this time-limited knock-out art competition, two artists Rei Misiri and Megan Claire Keho took the Porsche Taycan 4S as their canvases.

Toronto-based calligraphy artist Misiri was given a black Porsche Taycan at an event dubbed ‘The Art of Electric’. Misiri, who is an expert in murals and cars, describes his work as inspired by various cultures and aesthetic elements of nature. He used bold but delicate pen and brush strokes with metallic paint on the black background.

Keho, on the other hand, was given a white Porsche Taycan as she works with large and brightly coloured wall paintings. She says that her paintings are inspired by people fighting for others and trying to create public spaces where important conversations can be had.

The artists were invited to create their art cars in two hours and in front of a crowd of spectators. Speaking about making Porsche Taycan a canvas, Keho said that the EV has got some really sweet curves. "She’s electric, she’s responsible, but she’s also hot, and you don’t always see those two paired together. I want it to look the way it feels when you drive it—that soul connection where your car becomes an extension of your body," she said.

In the end, the black and metallic Porsche Taycan painted by Misiri ended up winning by a small margin.

Porsche will use these painted Taycans at media events, but not before the artists are allowed to get behind the wheel of their cars. Also, these cars will eventually be sold. However, Porsche says that the cars were painted on wraps. Hence, the painting will be taken off before they go to auction.