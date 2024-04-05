Toyota's upcoming 4Runner SUV will get a roll-down rear window, debut soon

Toyota has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming 4Runner SUV in the US. The Toyota 4Runner is set for a global debut on April 9, 2024, and while the offering is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market, a special feature has caught our attention. The upcoming 4Runner will get an electrically operable roll-down rear window and the new teaser demonstrates the new feature as one of the key highlights of the SUV.

The teaser video shows the rear window rolling down at the touch of a button at the top of the centre console. The feature makes access easier to the boot without having to open the hefty tailgate. This would be particularly useful for adding or removing small bags. Interestingly, the last car that had an openable rear window in India was the first-generation Hyundai Tucson.

Also Read : Toyota Taisor deliveries to commence from May 2024, bookings open

Apart from the roll-down rear window, the teaser also previews a large tablet-style freestanding infotainment system on the new-gen 4Runner SUV. The cabin overall will be more up to speed with the newest Toyota offerings, while the model itself is based on the latest TNGA-F truck platform, which also underpins the Land Cruiser, Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, as well as the Lexus GX and LX SUVs. The SUV is about the same size as the Land Cruiser Prado but will be more utilitarian in its appeal.

Engine options expected include a 2.4-litre turbo petrol on the base variant, while a hybrid version could be added later. The current generation Toyota 4Runner has been on sale for the last 15 years and the new-gen model will see a complete overhaul on the SUV. The model continues to clock about 150,000 units every year, which makes it extremely popular in the market.

Also Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?

On the domestic side, Toyota India recently launched its most accessible SUV in the form of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the badge-engineered offering brings a coupe roofline with a restyled grille, new alloys and tweaked taillights. The subcompact offering is largely aimed at city buyers and is also the first Toyota in India to get a turbocharged engine.

First Published Date: