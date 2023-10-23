Maruti Suzuki is planning to offer ADAS to the Grand Vitara SUV
With this, the Grand Vitara SUV will be Maruti Suzuki’s first model to receive ADAS
The premium SUV is expected to receive ADAS by the next financial year
ADAS-equipped variant of Grand Vitara could cost ₹50,000-75,000 more than the SUV's top-spec mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid trims
The Grand Vitara's safety features include 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, disc brakes on all wheels, ABS with EBD, Hill Descent Control and TPMS
Addition of ADAS will enhance the safety quotient of the SUV further
Following the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, its rebadged iteration Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV too will receive ADAS
Besides enhancing safety, ADAS will help Grand Vitara to lure buyers from ADAS-equipped SUVs like Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate
No wonder, this will come as a major update for the Maruti Suzuki SUV