Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is all set for a major safety feature update

Published Oct 23, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is planning to offer ADAS to the Grand Vitara SUV

With this, the Grand Vitara SUV will be Maruti Suzuki’s first model to receive ADAS

The premium SUV is expected to receive ADAS by the next financial year

ADAS-equipped variant of Grand Vitara could cost 50,000-75,000 more than the SUV's top-spec mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid trims

The Grand Vitara's safety features include 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, disc brakes on all wheels, ABS with EBD, Hill Descent Control and TPMS

Addition of ADAS will enhance the safety quotient of the SUV further

Following the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, its rebadged iteration Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV too will receive ADAS

Besides enhancing safety, ADAS will help Grand Vitara to lure buyers from ADAS-equipped SUVs like Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate

No wonder, this will come as a major update for the Maruti Suzuki SUV
