Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Vs Hyundai Venue: Price & Specification Comparison

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price & specification comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Apr 2024, 13:31 PM
Follow us on:
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This crossover comes as the latest product under the Suzuk
...
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This crossover comes as the latest product under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for model and technology sharing.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched as the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market's compact segment. It is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which was launched last year as a crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. Toyota and Maruti Suzuki both have already launched multiple cars in India, which come under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for model and technology sharing. The Taisor comes as the latest addition to the list.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched in a segment that has been witnessing fierce competition from multiple OEMs. The compact SUV and crossover segment has been witnessing ever-increasing demand, fuelling the OEMs to introduce a range of products in this space. Taisor comes as part of that wave. The crossover competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue etc.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Hyundai Venue.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between 7.73 lakh and 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue comes priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications

The newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor crossover comes available in two different petrol engine options. There is a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is available with a CNG combination as well. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 88.5 bhp peak power and 113 Nm maximum torque in petrol-only mode, while in CNG mode, it offers 76.44 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 98.6 bhp power and 147.6 Nm torque. Transmission options for the crossover include a five-speed manual unit, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
View Details

Watch: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel options. The Venue gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor on offer as well. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and generates 82 bhp peak power and 113.8 Nm torque. The turbocharged petrol motor is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a seven-speed DCT option as well. This engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm torque. The diesel motor on the other hand is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and pumps out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2024, 13:31 PM IST
TAGS: Venue Sonet Nexon Urban Cruiser Taisor Venue Toyota Hyundai Venue Hyundai Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS