Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Teased Ahead Of April 3 Debut

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor teased ahead of April 3 debut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM
Follow us on:
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will come essentially a rebadged iteration of Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will come essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover.

Toyota India on Monday teased its upcoming car Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is slated to break cover on 3rd April 2024. This is going to be the next model in the lineup of the Japanese automaker that has been launching rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in India over the last few years, as part of the OEM's global partnership with Suzuki for platform and technology sharing.

The teaser image has given us a preview of what the upcoming crossover's exterior would look like. The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor teased online comes wearing a red hue with new design LED daytime running lights. Also, it boasts a new design radiator grille. Among other changes, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will come sporting updated LED headlamps, revamped LED taillights, and revised front and rear bumpers, as well as a new set of alloy wheels.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS