Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor teased ahead of April 3 debut

Toyota India on Monday teased its upcoming car Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is slated to break cover on 3rd April 2024. This is going to be the next model in the lineup of the Japanese automaker that has been launching rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in India over the last few years, as part of the OEM's global partnership with Suzuki for platform and technology sharing.