Toyota, Suzuki, Daihatsu join hands for a mid-engine sportscar: What's cooking?

Toyota is reportedly working on a mid-engine sports car. This is probably not a very interesting piece of information but to add spice to it, let's take the name of two other Japanese carmakers that are working in collaboration with Toyota - Suzuki and Daihatsu.

Best Car Web has reported that these three car majors have joined hands to develop a mid-engine sports car that would debut by 2025. However, any further detail about this upcoming sports car is scarce.

While there is no concrete information available from any of the parties, but speculation is that these three automakers are developing the successor to the famous Toyota MR2 mid-engine sportscar. Whatever, the nomenclature is going to be, it would be built on a completely new platform developed by three automakers.

The original Toyota MR2 sportscar remained in business between 1984 to 2007 over three generations and it used to be sold globally.

Interestingly, Toyota and Suzuki, the two automobile giants have been in a joint development partnership since 2019. The two auto companies agreed to deepen their tie-ups by sharing models and technologies. As a result of that, Toyota Kirloskar Motor in India sells the Urban Cruiser and Glanza, the rebadged versions of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno.

Suzuki in Europe sells Swace, which is a rebadged Toyota Corolla wagon. Also, in some Asian markets, Toyota sells Rumion, which is a rebadged Suzuki ZErtiga MPV. On the other hand, Toyota and Daihatsu too have a co-operational history that dates back to 1967. Toyota has bought a controlling stake at Daihatsu in the late '90s and in 2016, Toyota bought Daihatsu's remaining assets to make the latter a wholly-owned subsidiary of one of the biggest automotive companies in the world.