Toyota Rumion, twin of Maruti Ertiga, revealed in India. Worth the rebadge?

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a new MPV for the Indian market, it is called Rumion. It is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which has been one of the best-selling MPVs in the Indian market. As of now, the price and booking amount has not been announced. Being a Toyota, the Rumion comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km. What's interesting is that Toyota is already selling Rumion in a few foreign markets.

Toyota has made some cosmetic changes to the Rumion. It gets a different grille which is inspired by the Innova, the front bumper is also different and gets a chrome surround for the air dam. On the sides, the only change is the different set of alloy wheels which are finished in a two-toned machined finish. It seems like the only change to the rear will be a chrome garnish.

Rumion will be offered with two powertrains- Petrol and CNG. Both use a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 4,200 rpm. As standard, both powertrains get a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol powertrain also gets an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Toyota is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 20.51 km/l for the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG variant.

There will be six variants to choose from - S MT/AT, G MT, V MT/AT and S MT CNG. The prices are not yet announced. However, it could be slightly higher than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. For reference, the Ertiga is currently priced between ₹8.64 lakh and ₹13.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President - Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The introduction of All New Toyota Rumion is a moment of great excitement for Toyota Kirloskar Motor and we are thrilled to welcome a new member to our ever-growing family of offerings. All New Toyota Rumion is an extraordinary, compact MPV with the ability to set new standards with its unmatched space and comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium exterior design. Our commitment extends beyond delivering an outstanding product. We strive to create an exceptional presales and after-sales experience, ensuring utmost customer satisfaction throughout their ownership journey. With the All New Toyota Rumion getting launched just in time for the festive season, we aim to cater to the evolving needs of families, providing them with comfort, convenience, and peace-of-mind. We are confident that it will bring unparalleled joy to our esteemed customers and create lasting memories in the journeys ahead."

