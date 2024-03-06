Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV spotted testing in Delhi. Launch soon?

Toyota Motor has been spotted testing yet another hybrid SUV on Indian roads. The RAV4, which is the Japanese auto giant's best-selling SUV across global markets, was recently seen being tested on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad. The SUV is equipped with Toyota's Synergy Hybrid Drive technology. According to reports, Toyota plans to introduce more hybrid vehicles in India after the success of its models like Innova HyCross MPV and Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV. The RAV4 hybrid could be one of its next models.

This is not the first time that the Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The latest spotting was a black test mule which was marked with a sticker that said ‘on test by ARAI’. ARAI is Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India which is responsible to test and evaluate new electric and hybrid vehicles for upcoming launches in India. The test mule spotted had external devices attached to it as part of the ARAI testing process.

The RAV4 hybrid SUV sold in global markets is offered with two electric motors. This include a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine which is capable of generating 200 bhp of power and around 250 Nm of peak torque. The SUV, seen on test, is also equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

The Hybrid Synergy Drive technology, equipped with the RAV4 SUV, has been developed by Toyota Motor. This hybrid technology is also available in other Toyota models like the Camry and Prius in global markets. In Toyota's words, the technology helps to switch automatically between electric and ICE engine modes and adapts to each unique driving condition. It controls the power coming from both the gas and electric engine and helps the vehicle to combine both, creating a seamless and eco-friendly driving experience. For example, when the SUV stops at traffic signal, the electric engine is charged by the battery, allowing the ICE engine to shut down, and operate solely on electric mode. The system can even identify when the vehicle is stopped and will shut the engine off to reduce overall emissions.

The test mule spotted near Delhi appeared larger than the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV in dimensions. In global markets, the RAV4 SUV is offered with features like power-adjustable seats, push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, climate control and more.

