Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Motor To Hike Price Of Cars From Next Month

Toyota Motor to hike price of cars from next month

Toyota issued statement on Saturday saying the latest hike was necessary due to rising input costs. The Japanese carmaker sells six models in Indian markets including Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, Vellfire and Urban Cruiser besides the Glanza.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 26 Mar 2022, 12:23 PM
Toyota launched the 2022 Glanza recently as its latest offering in India.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has joined list of carmakers to hike prices of its cars from next month. The Japanese carmaker, which recently launched the 2022 Glanza premium hatchback in India, has announced a price hike of up to 4 percent from April 1 across all models.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival
2199 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Toyota issued statement on Saturday saying the latest hike was necessary due to rising input costs. The Japanese carmaker sells six models in Indian markets including Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, Vellfire and Urban Cruiser besides the Glanza.

The statement issued by Toyota says that input costs, including raw materials, have gone up in recent past. “As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers," Toyota said in its statement.

Toyota Motor is also expected to launch a new model in India very soon. Toyota Hilux pickup truck, which has already been unveiled by the carmaker on January 20 this year, was supposed to launch in March. However, the carmaker decided to stop taking bookings for the Hilux without clarifying any reason. The launch too seems to have been put off for a while. The carmaker is expected to announce the new dates soon.

Toyota has become the latest carmaker to join the list of those to hike prices of its vehicles. On Friday, BMW India announced to hike product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from next month. Other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from April 1.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Motor Toyota Innova Toyota Innova Crysta Innova Crysta Glanza Toyota Glanza Fortuner Toyota Fortuner Urban Cruiser Toyota Urban Cruiser
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS