The nature could show its fury in many ways and a car can be totalled by that
With another cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal next week, here are some tips to avoid damage to your car
Avoid parking the car under a tree or pole or around a fragile wall or structure
Park the car in a covered parking space that will protect it from damaging elements
If a covered parking is unavailable, try to put it at an open space with handbrake applied
Avoid parking in low-lying areas where waterlogging is a problem
While a fallen tree or pole can damage the car's exterior, water entry can critically damage the vehicle's internal components
It is always recommended to keep the car covered with a good quality car cover
Following these tips can mitigate possibility of damage to your car during a storm