A cyclonic storm could be devastating for a car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 05, 2023

The nature could show its fury in many ways and a car can be totalled by that

With another cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal next week, here are some tips to avoid damage to your car

Avoid parking the car under a tree or pole or around a fragile wall or structure

Park the car in a covered parking space that will protect it from damaging elements

If a covered parking is unavailable, try to put it at an open space with handbrake applied

Avoid parking in low-lying areas where waterlogging is a problem

While a fallen tree or pole can damage the car's exterior, water entry can critically damage the vehicle's internal components

It is always recommended to keep the car covered with a good quality car cover

Following these tips can mitigate possibility of damage to your car during a storm
