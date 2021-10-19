Toyota launches Innova Crysta Limited Edition for festive season 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced the launch of the new Innova Crysta Limited Edition in the Indian market with updated Tech features and looks. The new special edition MPV gets many features like Apple Car Play and Android Auto with a new display, loaded with advanced connectivity functions.

“Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products.

We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivaled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment. It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences," said V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM.