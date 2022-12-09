Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: What should be your choice

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the Innova HyCross MPV in India. The popular three-row vehicle has now been transformed with clear influence from SUVs. While it offers hybrid powertrain for better efficiency, the core Innova fanbase remains its diesel avatar in Innova Crysta. Toyota has promised that despite the introduction of the more premium Innova HyCross, the old Crysta will continue to sell with its diesel engine. Here is a look at both the MPVs and what they offer in terms of specs, features, space and performance before you can make an informed choice.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Looks

Toyota Motor has revamped the look of the Innova in its new generation. To make it more appealing, the carmaker has picked SUV stance over the old proper MPV design for the Innova HyCross. From certain angles, one may find some similarities with the Fortuner because the HyCross design is in a way inspired by SUVs. The HyCross is believed to be following the trend of three-row cars increasingly putting on the cloak of an SUV like Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens and others. However, Innova Crysta too offers a premium look from the outside and is still quite relevant.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Specs

On paper, the Innova HyCross offers more space than the Innova Crysta. The new Innova is 20 mm longer and wider than its predecessor. It also has an increased wheelbase of 2,850 mm, which is 100 mm wider than Innova Crysta promising more space inside. The boot space is around 300 litre in both cars. The one inside HyCross can be extended up to 991 litres, slightly less than the Crysta.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Features

In terms of features, the HyCross will win hands down with a plethora of them packed in to keep buyers interested. The large panoramic sunroof is a first, as is the reclining Ottoman captain seats in the middle with footrest to pamper passengers on a long journey. There is also a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver display to boast about. But the biggest highlight in terms of features probably would be the ADAS functionality offered in HyCross which ensures enhanced safety while on the road. The Crysta has its shares of features including ambient lighting, rear AC vents and speakers all around.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Engines

Under the hood is where one of the biggest changes have taken place. The Innova now comes with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is also offered with strong hybrid technology. The overall output stands at 186 hp and 197 Nm of torque. The Innova Crysta is offered with a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated diesel unit which can churn out up to 150 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. While the new Innova HyCross only gets CVT or e-CVT as transmission unit, the Crysta comes with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: Mileage

Toyota claims the strong hybrid version of the Innova HyCross can return fuel efficiency of around 21.1 kmpl. The petrol-only version promises mileage of around 14 kmpl. In comparison, the diesel Innova Crysta offers a little over 10 kmpl.

First Published Date: