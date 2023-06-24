Toyota Innova Hycross launched as the Innova Zenix in Malaysia. What's different?

Toyota has launched the Innova Hycross in Malaysia and the premium MPV has been badged as the Innova Zenix in the country. Regular readers would remember that the Zenix nameplate was trademarked along with the Hycross but automakers often tend to use different names for different markets. The Innova Hycross and Innova Zenix are essentially the same products down to the specifications with both offered in naturally aspirated and strong hybrid engine options.

Unlike the Indian market where the model is offered in multiple variants, Toyota sells the Innova Zenix in a single fully-loaded variant for both engine options. The Toyota Innova Zenix looks identical to the India-spec model with respect to the exterior and interior. The petrol version though is offered as an eight-seater, while the hybrid version is available as a seven-seater in the country.

On the feature front too, the Innova Zenix comes loaded with the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also automatic climate control, a digital instrument console, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a powered tailgate. The hybrid version gets a panoramic sunroof as part of the standard kit. Both variants come with six airbags, ESC, parking sensors, 360-degree parking cameras and ADAS as part of the safety kit.

The Toyota Innova Zenix continues to be petrol-only as well with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol churning out 172 bhp, while the 2.0-litre hybrid petrol develops 183 bhp. Transmission options include the CVT and e-CVT respectively, with no manual variant on offer.

The Toyota Innova Zenix is priced from 165,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approx. ₹28.96 lakh) onwards, which is on par with the model sold in India, considering the Innova Hycross range is priced between ₹18.55 lakh and ₹29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium MPV continues to be in high demand in India with bookings stopped for the premium petrol while accepting the same for the hybrid version. The waiting period is said to be between 8-10 months, depending on the variant.

Prospective buyers will soon get to choose a new MPV in the market in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. The upcoming offering will be the new Maruti flagship which is the badge-engineered version of the Innova Hycross. Maruti is expected to rejig the feature list on the Invicto to set it apart from the Hycross. The Invicto will go on sale on July 5, 2023, and will be sold through the Nexa premium dealer network.

