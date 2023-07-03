Maruti Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: What’s the difference?

Maruti will launch the Invicto MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, soon
Here are the key differences between the two premium MPVS
The design of the Invicto will be different from Innova HyCross with chrome treatment on the grille
The Innova HyCross gets a simpler grille with chrome treatment at the bottom
Toyota offers ADAS technology in the Innova HyCross, the first MPV to get the feature
Despite being a rebadged version of HyCross, the Invicto is unlikely to get ADAS safety features
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Invicto with only petrol hybrid powertrain
Though the engine is same, Toyota offers both petrol version and hybrid version of the Innova HyCross MPV
Price will be another key difference between the two MPVs
To be offered with only hybrid powertrain and automatic gearbox, the Invicto price is likely to start higher than HyCross