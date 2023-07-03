Maruti Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: What’s the difference?

Published Jul 03, 2023

Maruti will launch the Invicto MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, soon

Here are the key differences between the two premium MPVS

The design of the Invicto will be different from Innova HyCross with chrome treatment on the grille

The Innova HyCross gets a simpler grille with chrome treatment at the bottom

Toyota offers ADAS technology in the Innova HyCross, the first MPV to get the feature

Despite being a rebadged version of HyCross, the Invicto is unlikely to get ADAS safety features

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Invicto with only petrol hybrid powertrain

Though the engine is same, Toyota offers both petrol version and hybrid version of the Innova HyCross MPV

Price will be another key difference between the two MPVs

To be offered with only hybrid powertrain and automatic gearbox, the Invicto price is likely to start higher than HyCross
