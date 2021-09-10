Toyota goes compact, launches Corolla Cross SUV with all wheel drive option

After the success of RAV4, Toyota has now brought in the new 2022 Corolla Cross SUV for the US markets. Fresh from a record-setting production of 50 million Corolla a few weeks ago, Toyota has decided to expand the family in this increasingly popular segment.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, which is based on the same TNGA-C platform used for Corolla sedan, has been launched with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

The price starts at $22,195 (roughly converted to ₹16.32 lakh) and will compete against other compact SUVs like Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass or Honda HR-V.

Toyota will assemble the 2022 Corolla Cross at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. It is a brand new facility with a capacity to produce up to 150,000 Corolla Cross SUVs every year.

Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing, said, “For over 50 years, Corolla has been synonymous with dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value. With the all-new Corolla Cross, we are building upon that foundation and offering even more versatility and creature comforts to make everything from a daily commute to a weekend escape more memorable."

The all-new Corolla Cross gets a distinctive black grille flanked by LED headlights with black body accents. At the rear, it gets an integrated rear spoiler and LED taillights. The compact SUV will stand on a set of 17-inch steel wheels for the base trims and 18-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec variants.

The interior of the Corolla Cross is quite premium with choice of two colour themes. It gets a power moonroof, as well as single and dual-zone automatic climate control. The driver’s seat gets 10-way power adjustable feature with lumbar support and ventilation.

The dashboard looks are enhanced by the 7-inch multimedia touchscreen for the base trim, while LE and XLE feature an 8-inch touchscreen. The digital display on the top-end trim measures 7 inches. It is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets Amazon Alexa connectivity. There is also a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Toyota will offer the 2022 Corolla Cross in three trims – L, LE and XLE – and will come with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force engine which is capable of generating 169 hp and 203 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota has already confirmed that there will be a hybrid version of the Corolla Cross soon. The hybrid model is expected to launch some time next year.