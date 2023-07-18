Hyundai Exter SUV - Quick drive review

Exter has been launched in India as Hyundai's smallest SUV. Pricing starts at ₹5.99 lakh, going up to just under ₹10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
The Exter SUV is brought out in multiple variants and body colour options. The new Ranger Khaki shade looks particularly nice
The styling is quite unique, complete with a closed grille and H-shaped DRLs
Exter gets diamond-cut alloy wheels and boasts of segment-best wheelbase and height
The rear profile is a bit too overdone, especially with the parametric badge between the H-shaped tail lights
Cabin is where the Exter excels big time. It is quite a spacious car and comes loaded with features
The feature list includes wireless phone charging, 8-inch main display, all-digital MID, auto climate control, voice-enabled sunroof and more
Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre petrol motor with MT and AMT. It is relatively punchy with a light steering and good control on noise levels