Hyundai Exter SUV - Quick drive review

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Jul 18, 2023

Exter has been launched in India as Hyundai's smallest SUV. Pricing starts at 5.99 lakh, going up to just under 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

The Exter SUV is brought out in multiple variants and body colour options. The new Ranger Khaki shade looks particularly nice

The styling is quite unique, complete with a closed grille and H-shaped DRLs

Exter gets diamond-cut alloy wheels and boasts of segment-best wheelbase and height

The rear profile is a bit too overdone, especially with the parametric badge between the H-shaped tail lights

Cabin is where the Exter excels big time. It is quite a spacious car and comes loaded with features

The feature list includes wireless phone charging, 8-inch main display, all-digital MID, auto climate control, voice-enabled sunroof and more

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre petrol motor with MT and AMT. It is relatively punchy with a light steering and good control on noise levels
