Toyota debuts Fortuner GR Sport variant with rear-wheel drive

Toyota has added a new high-performance variant to one of its most popular SUVs, the Fortuner. The Japanese carmaker has introduced the Fortuner GR Sport for the Indonesian and other South East As markets recently.

The GR Sport variant of Fortuner SUV gets a new dark chrome grille, new generation LED headlights, GR front and rear bumpers, GR logo at the front and sides. There are chrome detailing at the front, rear and interior of the seven-seater SUV. The Fortuner GR Sport sit on a set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Fortuner GR sport gets updates in the form of a nine-inch multimedia head unit with voice command, Android Auto and Android CarPlay connectivity, wireless charging, leatherette upholstery, surround view monitor, fold-down rear-seat entertainment monitor, power-adjustable front seats and remote tailgate functions. It also gets dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Fortuner GR Sport is available in 5 color choices, namely Super White, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Mica Metallic, Attitude Black, and Phantom Brown Metallic.

The Fortuner GR Sport will be available with two engine options. Consumers can choose between a 2.7-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine or a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine for this SUV. The petrol engine is capable of generating maximum power of 161 hp and peak torque of 242 Nm. The turbo diesel engine can churn out 147 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Among the safety features, the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport variant gets hill start assist, emergency brake signal (hazard lights), trailer sway control, traction control and stability control among others.