This Toyota plug-in hybrid drove for 100 hours without stopping to charge

An Israeli startup claims to have set world record with this modified Toyota RAV4 PHEV
It was driven on a test loop equipped with wireless charging technology
This technology allows vehicles to charge as they drive
Thanks to this, the car drove for 100 hours without a recharge
It drove 1,924.56-km on electric power alone
The vehicle did stop but only to change hands behind the wheel
A total of 55 drivers participated in the record attempt
For 100 hours of driving, 241.69 kWh of electricity was transferred
The car had just an 18 kWh battery pack