This Toyota plug-in hybrid drove for 100 hours without stopping to charge

Published May 29, 2023

An Israeli startup claims to have set world record with this modified Toyota RAV4 PHEV 

 It was driven on a test loop equipped with wireless charging technology

This technology allows vehicles to charge as they drive

Thanks to this, the car drove for 100 hours without a recharge

It drove 1,924.56-km on electric power alone

The vehicle did stop but only to change hands behind the wheel

A total of 55 drivers participated in the record attempt

For 100 hours of driving, 241.69 kWh of electricity was transferred

The car had just an 18 kWh battery pack
