Toyota bZ4X: All you need to know about Toyota's first all-electric SUV

Toyota bZ4X: All you need to know about Toyota's first all-electric SUV1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2021, 03:23 PM IST
Toyota will roll out seven electric cars under its bZ nomenclature by 2025.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Toyota has revealed the production-ready version of its first fully electric vehicle, the bZ4X. The all-electric SUV comes following an almost similar design philosophy as its concept version that was showcased to the world earlier this year in April.
(Also Read: Toyota electric SUV is ready for top car markets. But no word on India launch)
The upcoming bZ4X is going to play an important role in the Japanese auto manufacturer's zero-emission vehicle strategy. The bZ nomenclature stands for Beyond Zero, specifically meant for the zero-emission Toyota cars.
Toyota aims to launch seven cars under the bZ branding by 2025. This comes as part of the automaker's target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The upcoming Toyota bZ4X comes with an eye-catching design and a host of features.
Here are some key facts about the Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV.
e-TNGA platform
The Toyota bZ4X EV will be based on is Toyota’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture e-TNGA. This EV-specific platform has been jointly developed with Subaru. Toyota claims that this e-TNGA platform ensures 1,000 mm rear legroom, which is similar to what the luxury sedans like BMW 7-Series, Audi A8, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class offer.
RAV4 inspired design
Toyota didn't make any radical design philosophy for the electric SUV. Instead,m the automaker opted to take the design basics of RAV4 and infuse those into the bZ4X. The electric car gets sleek swept-back LED headlamps, plastic cladding over wheel arches giving a flared muscular appearance. It also gets a modular rear profile with LED sleek taillights. The overall design of the car looks sporty, sharp and sculpted.
Solar panel on the roof
Select variants of the upcoming Toyota EV will come with a solar panel on the roof. This roof-integrated solar panel is claimed to be capable of producing electricity equivalent to 1,800 km of driving distance per year. It can be charged at parking spaces without charging stations.
Cabin with Tesla Model S reference
Toyota bZ4X will come with a Tesla Model S reference in its cabin. The SUV will come available with an option of two different steering wheel layouts. Besides conventional circular steering, there will be a Tesla Model S like Yoke as well. It also gets fully digital displays, soundproof window glasses, heated steering and seats, panoramic sunroof etc.
Powertrain
Toyota bZ4X will be available in two different powertrain options. The FWD variant will get power from a 71.4 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor. This variant will be able to produce 204 PS of power and run 500 km on a single charge. It will be able to accelerate 0-100 kmph 8.4 seconds. The AWD variant on the other hand will get dual electric motor powering both axles. It will churn out 218 PS of power and run 460 km on a single charge. This AWD variant will be able to sprint 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.