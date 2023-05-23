Electric scooters in India are set to be costlier from June 2023

Published May 23, 2023

Indian government has slashed subsidies for electric two-wheelers under FAME 2 scheme

This will directly impact the pricing of high-speed electric two-wheelers in India

Electric scooters and motorcycles would see a price hike ranging between 15k and 30k

The govt has reduced the subsidy for electric two-wheelers from 15k/kWh to 10k/kWh

The subsidy has been capped to 15% of the EV's ex-factory price, down from 40%

This amendment in FAME 2 subsidy will impact over 24 electric two-wheeler manufacturers

Pricing of the high-speed electric two-wheelers will go up from June 1, 2023

Ather Energy has already announced a price hike to be implemented from June 1

Other popular electric scooters like Ola S1 Pro and TVS iQube too are likely to be impacted by this FAME 2 subsidy reduction
