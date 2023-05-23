Indian government has slashed subsidies for electric two-wheelers under FAME 2 scheme
This will directly impact the pricing of high-speed electric two-wheelers in India
Electric scooters and motorcycles would see a price hike ranging between ₹15k and ₹30k
The govt has reduced the subsidy for electric two-wheelers from ₹15k/kWh to ₹10k/kWh
The subsidy has been capped to 15% of the EV's ex-factory price, down from 40%
This amendment in FAME 2 subsidy will impact over 24 electric two-wheeler manufacturers
Pricing of the high-speed electric two-wheelers will go up from June 1, 2023
Ather Energy has already announced a price hike to be implemented from June 1
Other popular electric scooters like Ola S1 Pro and TVS iQube too are likely to be impacted by this FAME 2 subsidy reduction