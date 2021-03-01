Top upcoming car launches in March 2021

The Indian car industry is going to see an action-packed March as a number of carmakers have lined up to introduce several new products in the market this month. Here's a list of the top car launches slated for March'21.

Ford EcoSport SE:

While there is no official announcement yet, dealer sources and media reports suggest that Ford is all geared up to launch its new EcoSport SE variant in the Indian market. The subcompact SUV was also spotted during a TVC shoot recently.

It will feature several visual tweaks such as a redesigned tailgate which now misses out on a tailgate mounted spare wheel. It will now also feature a number plate recess, placed below a thick chrome garnish. For the record, this variant resembles the export-spec model.

Expect the new EcoSport SE to be launched by mid-March.

(Also Read: Ford issues two recalls due to issue in windshield adhesion, wrong payload info)

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine:

The new Mercedes A-Class Limousine is going to come as a replacement to the A-Class hatchback and the CLA in Mercedes-Benz India's product portfolio. It will go on sale on March 25th. It will rival the likes of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

BMW M340i:

The BMW M340i is slated to be introduced in India on March 10. The new car is a spruced-up version of the standard 3 series featuring a larger 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine which pushes out 387 bhp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option will include an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

When launched, expect it to be priced somewhere around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Jeep Wrangler (locally assembled):

Jeep introduced the new-gen Wrangler in India last year and the car became an instant success. Now the company will be addressing the high demand for the Wrangler in India by locally-assembling the SUV in the country. The new product will be identical to the global-spec model but will be priced rather aggressively thanks to the lower taxes. It will draw power from the same 2.0-litre petrol delivering 268 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

Skoda Kushaq:

Skoda Kushaq was first showcased as the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will come out as the first offering to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. It is going to be a direct rival to the throne of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta SUVs in India. It will be globally revealed in India on March 18 and will go on sale sometime around mid-2021.