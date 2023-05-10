Top 10 SUVs sold in April: Nexon back on top, Fronx, Brezza lead Maruti's charge

The SUV battle is intensifying in India with newer models being introduced. The segment now has the largest share among all body types available in the country. With a handful of upcoming models already lined up for launch later this year, the segment is increasingly becoming the backbone of sales for all carmakers. Maruti Suzuki, one of the late entrants in the segment, is already showing signs of making up for that with three models in the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in April. However, Tata Nexon has retained its position as India's best-selling SUV last month.

Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in April.

Tata Nexon

After falling behind its key rival Maruti Suzuki Brezza for a brief period, the Nexon SUV has retained its crown as India's top SUV. In April, Tata Motors sold 15,002 units of the SUV, up from 14,769 units the carmaker sold in March, In April last year, Tata had sold 13,471 units. The SUV has secured more than 10 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's flagship SUV Creta has seen a jump in sales in April. The Korean auto giant sold 14,186 units of the SUV which continues to lead the compact segment in India. Hyundai Creta's sales has gone up marginally from 14,026 units sold in March. However, compared to April last year, the SUV has clocked 12 per cent increase over 12,651 units 12 months ago.

Maruti Brezza

After taking the segment by storm in its new generation avatar, Brezza has fallen back a bit after becoming India's best-selling SUV in March. Maruti Suzuki sold 11,836 units of the sub-compact SUV, significantly down from 16,227 units sold in the previous month. In April last year, when Maruti used to sell the old generation Vitara Brezza, the SUV found 11,764 homes.

Tata Punch

Tata's smallest SUV, which is soon set to get its CNG version as well, found 10,934 homes across India last month. The sales has gone up by a slight from 10,894 units sold in March. Even compared to the 10,132 units sold 12 months ago, Tata Punch sales has remained largely constant through recent months and has remained firmly placed among top five SUVs in the country.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai's new generation Venue has not taken off as well as some of its key rivals since launch. The SUV found 10,342 homes in April, marginally up from 10,024 units in the previous month. Venue is the only SUV from the Korean carmaker which also comes with the N Line version in India. In April last year, the old generation model found 8,392 homes.

Kia Sonet

Kia's flagship SUV, which is considered a technical sibling of the Venue, has become the Korean carmaker's best-selling model last month. Kia sold 9,744 units of the SUV in April, its highest since launch two years ago. In March, Sonet found 8,677 homes while, 12 months ago, its sales was just 5,404 units.

Mahindra Scorpio

Riding high on the success of the Scorpio-N model, Mahindra and Mahindra has clocked significant jump in its sales of the Scorpio SUVs. In April, Mahindra sold 9,617 units of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic SUVs in India. It is higher than 8,788 units sold in the previous month. The growth of the Scorpio SUV family can be gauged from the fact that Mahindra could sell only 2,712 units of the SUV during the same period last year.

Maruti Fronx

Maruti's latest SUV has stormed into the top 10 list with 8,784 units sold last month. Based on Maruti's popular hatchback Baleno, the Fronx was launched in late March at a starting price of ₹7.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV essentially is Maruti's second offering in the segment after Brezza. Maruti hopes its SUV share rises further with the help of this model in coming days.

Maruti Grand Vitara

The third SUV from Maruti Suzuki, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, found 7,742 units last month. Its sales has dropped significantly compared to 10,045 units sold in the previous month.

Kia Seltos

The last SUV on the list is the first offering from Kia in India. Seltos, which has been the Korean carmaker's best-selling model in the country for past few years, found only 7,213 homes in April. It is slightly up from 6,556 units sold in the previous month. The SUV is due for an update soon.

