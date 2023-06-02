Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara remain power players for Maruti in May

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 178,083 cars last month
In domestic market, it registered sales of 146,596 units
Exports stood at 26,477 units while sales to other OEMs like Toyota were 5,010 units
A large chunk of the company's sales in India came from utility vehicle segment
SUV sales stood at 46,243 units as compared to 28,051 units sold in the same month last year
Maruti sells SUVs like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, S-Cross and XL6
In first two months of the financial year, Maruti sold 82,997 units of SUVs and crossovers
In mid-size sedan segment, it sold 992 units of Ciaz last month
In hatchback segment, it sold 83,655 units in May