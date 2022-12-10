Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Tiago To Safari: All Tata Cars Available On Discount This Month

Tiago to Safari: All Tata cars available on discount this month

Tata Motors has announced discounts on its models as part of its year-end scheme for December. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to 65,000 on select models till the end of the year. The discount scheme for the month is available on SUVs like Harrier and Safari as well as small cars like Tiago and Altroz besides others. However, Tata has kept its two best-selling models Nexon or Punch out of the list of beneficiaries this month. It also has not included any of its electric cars in this scheme yet.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 17:06 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to ₹65,000 on select models, including some of its SUVs.

Tata Safari

Tata Motors' flagship three-row SUV Safari comes with the biggest discount package that goes up to 65,000. The benefits include cash discount of up to 30,000, exchange bonus worth up to 30,000 as well as corporate discount of up to 5,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata's flagship five-seater SUV Harrier gets similar discounts like the Safari. Benefits of up to 65,000 is on offer on the five-seater SUV that rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The breakup of the benefits is also similar to Safari with cash discount of 30,000, exchange bonus of 30,000 and corporate discount of 5,000.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Tata Tigor

Tata's only sedan in the lineup comes with a discount of up to 38,000. This includes cash benefits worth 20,000, exchange bonus of up to 15,000 and corporate discount worth 3,000.

Tata Tiago

Tata's smallest hatchback Tiago also comes with an overall discount of 38,000. This includes cash benefit worth up to 20,000, exchange bonus of up to 15,000, and corporate discount worth 3,000.

Tata Nexon

While there is no separate discount offer on Tata's best-selling model, Nexon SUV can be availed with a corporate discount of up to 5,000.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 17:06 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Harrier Safari Tiago Tigor Altroz
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS