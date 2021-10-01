World's cheapest EV? This Nano EV with 300 kms range may cost less than Alto

After massive success with its Mini electric car, which was the second-best-selling EV with 119,255 units in 2020, Chinese carmaker Wuling HongGuang has come up with a new one. It has decided to call it Nano, a name Indians associate with Tata Motors for its smallest production car ever.

Wuling Nano is not only going to be the smallest electric car to go into production.

It could also become the world's cheapest electric car if reports are to be believed.

According to a report by CarNewsChina, the Wuling Nano EV will be sold at a price not exceeding 20,000 yuan (roughly converted to ₹2.30 lakh). This means the Nano EV could actually cost even less than a Maruti Alto. If it is true, then Nano will certainly be cheaper than Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, the best-selling compact electric car in China.

Wuling Hong Guang, part of the larger SAIC-GM-Wuling group of carmakers in the world's largest EV market, introduced the new electric car Nano EV at the 2021 Tianjin International Auto Show.

The model looks like an alternative version of the Baojun E200, also produced by Wuling. Designed for urban use, this Nano EV has only two seats, and a turning radius of less than four meters.

The Nano EV stands at 2,497 mm in length, 1,526 mm in width and 1,616 mm in height, making it even smaller in size compared to Tata Nano. It also has a 1,600 mm wheelbase. Tata Nano used have a length in excess of 3 metres.

The Nano EV is equipped with a 33 PS electric motor and can generate a maximum torque of 85 Nm. It can also go up to speed of 100 kmph.

The Nano EV will have an IP67-certified lithium-ion battery placed under the seat, with a capacity of 28 kWh. The battery allows this small electric car to travel 305 km on a single charge. According to Wuling, the battery takes 13.5 hours to recharge fully using a regular 220-volt domestic socket. It also comes with a 6.6 kW AC charger option that can recharge the EV in just 4.5 hours.

Despite its size, the NAno EV is not short of safety features. It comes with electronic stability control system (ESC) of ABS brakes along with EBD, electronic parking brakes, Isofix child seat mounts. It also comes with a low speed pedestrian warning system.

The Nano EV also gets a reversing camera, tire pressure monitoring system, air conditioning, keyless entry system, telematics system, LED headlights and a 7-inch digital screen.