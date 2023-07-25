HT Auto
This electric flying car becomes first to get permit to drive on public roads

With many companies the world over developing and testing flying cars, it would be no surprise to see one in the air in a few years from now. One such innovative case is that of Aska A5, which is an aerodynamic, four-seater drive and fly eVTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) vehicle. In fact, this electric flying car has become the first in the world to receive a permit to drive on public roads.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2023, 18:10 PM
The Aska A5 flying electric car gets a flying range of up to 400 kilometres.
The authorization has been granted by the United States (US) Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The company says that it has already successfully conducted more than 480 kilometres of road testing around Silicon Valley with a DMV number plate. "Being the first electric flying car developer to be successfully conducting driving tests on local roads in California validates our efforts to develop an eVTOL that is roadable and with an emphasis on safety," said Maki Kaplinsky, Chair & COO of the company, New Atlas reported.

The company has already received more than 60 pre-orders of the flying car, amounting to deposits of $50 million in pre-sales.
When on road in drive mode, the eVTOL imitates the size of an SUV. In fact, it even provides a high driving position, similar to that of an SUV, enabling the driver to have good visibility, and adequate ground clearance for Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) mode.

It has a flight range of up to 250 miles or 400+ kilometres. The flying car also also received a Certificate of Authorization and Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). While this certification doesn't allow commercial sale of this aircraft, it is more of a one-off green light to fly the prototype for testing and development.

The company has already received more than 60 pre-orders, amounting to deposits of $50 million in pre-sales. According to the company's website, the A5 is "on target for 2026 commercialization, subject to certification approvals."

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2023, 18:10 PM IST

