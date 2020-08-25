The Batman trailer reveals new Batmobile, armed with V8 engine, spitting flame

The Batman movie is all set to release on October 1 next year. But ahead of the release all Batmobile fans got a taste of the Batman’s new ride in the upcoming movie. The Batman Trailer, released by Warner Brothers two days ago, shows a glimpse of the new Batmobile spitting blue fire.

The Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson, will feature the new bat mobile armed with a V8 engine. It is quite different from the earlier Batman rides, and resembles a muscle car more than anything else.

Back in March, director Matt Reeves shared pictures of the new Batmobile. In the three photos shared on the social platform, Reeves covered the Batmobile from every key angle and shows how the supercar for the superhero has evolved over the years. The latest machine gets focused head lights at the front and snazzy three-slat tail lights over at the rear.

Later in June, a series of pictures of the new Batmobile surfaced again, giving a hint at what the designers were upto. Although in the dark, the newest Batmobile looks different from the existing versions. This Batmobile is like a muscle car sedan. The face of the Batmobile is now clearer to be seen from various sides.

The Batman movie is all set to release on October 1 next year. But ahead of the release all Batmobile fans got a taste of the Batman’s new ride in the upcoming movie. The Batman Trailer, released by Warner Brothers two days ago, shows a glimpse of the new Batmobile spitting blue fire.

The Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson, will feature the new bat mobile armed with a V8 engine. It is quite different from the earlier Batman rides, and resembles a muscle car more than anything else.

Back in March, director Matt Reeves shared pictures of the new Batmobile. In the three photos shared on the social platform, Reeves covered the Batmobile from every key angle and shows how the supercar for the superhero has evolved over the years. The latest machine gets focused head lights at the front and snazzy three-slat tail lights over at the rear.

Later in June, a series of pictures of the new Batmobile surfaced again, giving a hint at what the designers were upto. Although in the dark, the newest Batmobile looks different from the existing versions. This Batmobile is like a muscle car sedan. The face of the Batmobile is now clearer to be seen from various sides.

There are many visible changes in the new Batmobile shown in the pictures. The hood and front bumper get a high-tech and futuristic look. Even the Black doff paint perfects the look of the Batmobile. In the trunk there is trimming in the middle. The empty space is now crowded with engines and exhaust systems from the car complete with hefty pipes.

The beefed-up exterior on a possibly customised Dodge model looks overdone and a departure from the sleek-looking models driven by Batman in earlier movies.

The movie trailer did not give out a clear shot of the Batmobile. For now, the Batmobile fans will have to wait a bit longer.