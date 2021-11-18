Tesla recalls 7,600 cars in US for potential air bag issue

Electric vehicle major Tesla has recalled 7,600 cars in the US for a potential air bag issue, reports Reuters. The affected Tesla electric cars reportedly come equipped with faulty driver air bag cushions that may tear during deployment, as National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

The recall covers select number of 2021 Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles, said NHTSA. As the Reuters report claims, owners of the affected Tesla electric cars are likely to receive notification letters via mail by January 7, 2022.

This is not the first time Tesla recalled its electric cars. Earlier this month, Tesla issued a voluntary recall for 11,704 EVs after identifying a software glitch in the automaker's FSD update. The software glitches include error that could cause a false forward collision warning or unexpectation activation of the automatic emergency braking system.

Affected vehicles during the early November recall include certain Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric cars that were manufactured between 2017-2021. The recall also affected certain Tesla Model Y cars that were manufactured between 2020-2021. Tesla released a separate OTA software update to address the issue.

For the last few months, Tesla cars have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Several times, Tesla's electric cars have been reported being involved in accidents. In major cases, the cars were reportedly driving with the semi-autonomous driving technology Autopilot on.

The mishaps have drawn attention of NHTSA to Tesla's famous Autopilot technology. The US road safety agency is now probing the technology if it is safe at all. The automaker has been receiving criticism from various segments as well. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been unfazed by the criticism and he still advocates for fully autonomous driving technology.