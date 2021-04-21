Home > Auto > Cars > Tesla Autopilot vs GM Super Cruise vs Ford BlueCruise: All you need to know

The global automotive industry is in the midst of a paradigm shift. the CASE megatrend is changing the auto industry the way we used to know it. Cars are coming as connected mobile devices, electric motors are replacing internal combustion engines, shared mobility is taking a large space as the substitute for personal vehicles, autonomous driving technology is gaining momentum with every passing day. Overall, advanced technologies are increasingly taking control of automobiles.

Several automakers around us are working on the next level of autonomy, where the vehicles will perform various functions without human intervention. These include driving the vehicle, navigating through traffic, applying brake and other safety measures, etc.

Automakers like Tesla, Volvo, Ford, and General Motors have witnessed quite an advancement in the self-driving technology domain. These semi-autonomous or fully self-driving technologies are dubbed in different names by different automakers - Tesla Autopilot, General Motors Super Cruise, Ford BlueCruise, etc.

Tesla Autopilot

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla introduced its Autopilot system to the world back in 2014. The Tesla Autopilot technology uses a wide range of external cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radar. However, the next generation Autopilot system is claimed to be using only cameras and no radars.

The technology can be used on any major highway. The Tesla Autopilot system comes as standard on all the electric cars from the brand. This is not self-driving technology, but more a driver assistance system that requires driver intervention in critical situations. There is a force sensor on the steering wheel that alerts the driver whenever required.

GM Super Cruise

General Motors’ Super Cruise technology uses external cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and radar, lidar, and GPS data. The technology can be used across 200,000 miles of roads in North America. Initially, introduced as a technology exclusive to Cadillac models, the Super Cruise feature is now offered on the models such as Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Cadillac CT4, CT5 sedans, and Escalade as well.

The Super Cruise relies on a driver-facing camera to ensure that the driver is paying attention while the system is active. This technology also allows the driver to drive without any hands on the wheel. The enhanced Super Cruise technology allows auto lane change. The GM vehicle owners have to pay a one-time fee of $2,500 and a $25 monthly subscription after three years to avail this technology.

Ford BlueCruise

Ford's driver-assist technology claimed as the semi-autonomous driving tech is dubbed as BlueCruise. The system is allowed to be used across 100,000 miles of approved highways in North America. Like the Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise, it doesn't offer an auto lane change facility. The Ford BlueCruise technology uses a driver-facing camera to make the driver is paying due attention while the system is operating.

Ford BlueCruise lets the driver drive the vehicle completely hands-free while it's activated. The BlueCruise requires the Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 package on the F-150 pickup truck. It is also available on select trims of the Mustang Mach-E. As of now, the BlueCruise is only available with the Mach-E and F-150, but it would be available in other models moving forward.

