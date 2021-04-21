GM Super Cruise
General Motors’ Super Cruise technology uses external cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and radar, lidar, and GPS data. The technology can be used across 200,000 miles of roads in North America. Initially, introduced as a technology exclusive to Cadillac models, the Super Cruise feature is now offered on the models such as Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Cadillac CT4, CT5 sedans, and Escalade as well.
The Super Cruise relies on a driver-facing camera to ensure that the driver is paying attention while the system is active. This technology also allows the driver to drive without any hands on the wheel. The enhanced Super Cruise technology allows auto lane change. The GM vehicle owners have to pay a one-time fee of $2,500 and a $25 monthly subscription after three years to avail this technology.