Tata Safari spotted on production line ahead of launch

Tata Motors resurrected the 'Safari' nameplate recently and is gearing up for the launch soon. The firm has also started manufacturing the upcoming seven-seat SUV which has now been spotted on the production line ahead of the official reveal on January 26.

For the uninitiated, the Safari was previously codenamed Gravitas and the pre-production version of the same was also displayed at the Auto Expo last year. While it was earlier set for the mid-2020 launch, the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The model spied (above) on the production line can be seen wearing steel rims which only indicate it being a lower variant since the higher-spec trims will benefit from alloys. It can also be seen finished in a darker exterior shade likely a black or navy-blue hue.

The new Safari is nothing but a stretched-out version of the Harrier five-seat SUV. It also underpins the same OMEGARC platform as its donor model. Both the SUVs appear to be similar from the front end. While the Harrier features a straight roofline, Safari benefits from a stepped roof for greater cabin space.

When launched, the new Tata Safari will get a long list of features, most likely based on the Harrier SUV. Some of the key features may include a signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard with an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument panel, JBL speakers, panoramic sunroof, and more such features.

Powering the Tata Safari would be a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Image Source: Gaadify