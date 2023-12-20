Tata Safari and Harrier receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

Tata Motors has announced that Safari and Harrier are the first vehicles to secure a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP's crash test. Both SUVs also scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test on which Bharat NCAP is based on.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Bharat-NCAP is a significant step forward as it provides customers with a credible, objective score to evaluate the safety aspects of various vehicles. Informed customers taking optimal decisions will further foster the rising preference for safer vehicles in the country. We acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies, and the automotive industry in this pursuit. At Tata Motors, safety is at the core of our DNA and we are honoured to win this maiden Bharat-NCAP certification with an exemplary 5-star rating for two of our vehicles. We remain committed and will continue to work towards improving vehicle safety holistically."

