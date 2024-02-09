Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?

The craze of SUVs is still going strong but they are priced higher than every other body style. This is because of how popular SUVs are in the Indian market. The latest body style to come to the Indian market is micro SUVs. Two of the strongest players in this segment are the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Here is a quick comparison between both cars.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Looks

While looks are subjective, most people will agree that Punch is a very good-looking car. It is based on the HBX Concept thatTata showcased at Auto Expo. The Punch looks rugged, gets a split headlamp setup and definitely has road presence. This is because the dimensions of the Tata Punch are larger than Ignis in every aspect.

Then there is the Ignis, which has not received any significant upgrade since it was first introduced. It is still a good-looking car with a tall-boy design which means plenty of headroom. To look rugged, the Ignis comes with skid plates, roof rails and plastic cladding on the sides.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Engine

The Punch is offered only with a three-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 86 bhp and 115 Nm. Gearbox options on offer are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Additionally, the Punch is also offered with a CNG powertrain in which the power and torque output decreases to 73 bhp and 103 Nm.

When compared, the Ignis is offered with a four-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 82 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It also comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Fuel efficiency

Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl for the Ignis. When compared, the Tata Punch's fuel efficiency is 20.09 kmpl for the petrol MT, 18.8 kmpl for AMT and 26.99 km/kg for CNG.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price

Tata Punch is priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10.10 lakh whereas the Maruti Suzuki Ignis costs between ₹5.84 lakh and ₹8.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

