Punch to Sonet: The best-selling SUVs in India in March

The list of top 10 SUVs last month was led by Tata Punch. It was also India's best-selling car in March
Hyundai Creta climbed to second spot with 16,458 units sold in March
Scorpio SUVs continue to drive Mahindra's sales, ending March at number three spot with 15,151 units
Brezza continues to be Maruti's best-selling SUV with 14,614 units sold in March
With 14.058 units, Tata Nexon ended March placed at number five on the list
Maruti's smallest SUV Fronx was placed at six with 12.531 units sold last month
Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, finished March at number seven with 11,232 units sold
Mahindra's Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs found 10,347 takers, ending at number 8
Hyundai's Brezza, Nexon rival, placed ninth, clocked 9,614 units in March
Kia Sonet wrapped up the list of top 10 SUVs with 8,750 units sold last month