Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Tata Punch Suv Hits 3 Lakh Production Milestone. All Eyes On Punch Ev Launch This Year

Tata Punch SUV hits major production milestone, 3 lakh units rolled out

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 04 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM
Follow us on:
  • Launched in October 2021, Tata Punch is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in India which regularly features among top 10 cars sold every month.
Tata Motors has rolled out 3 lakh units of Punch SUV within a little over two years since it was first launched in India.

Tata Motors has hit yet another production milestone at the start of the year as it rolled out 3 lakh units of its small SUV Punch this month. The carmaker shared the image of the Punch SUV which helped Tata to hit the landmark today. The carmaker has managed to sell one lakh Punch SUVs within the last nine months. In May las year, Tata Punch had hit the 2-lakh production milestone. Available in both ICE and CNG versions, the Punch SUV is all set to get its all-electric version later this year.

Tata Motors had launched Punch SUV back in October, 2021

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS