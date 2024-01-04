Tata Punch SUV hits major production milestone, 3 lakh units rolled out

Tata Motors has hit yet another production milestone at the start of the year as it rolled out 3 lakh units of its small SUV Punch this month. The carmaker shared the image of the Punch SUV which helped Tata to hit the landmark today. The carmaker has managed to sell one lakh Punch SUVs within the last nine months. In May las year, Tata Punch had hit the 2-lakh production milestone. Available in both ICE and CNG versions, the Punch SUV is all set to get its all-electric version later this year.