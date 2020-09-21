Tata Nexon EV out on limited-period subscription offer. But there's a catch

Tata Nexon EV is now available for a drive on a subscription-based model which promises to make the experience of getting behind the wheel more affordable. The subscription offer, however, is only valid till November 30 and for the first 100 customers. It is also currently only available in five cities.

In a press statement, Tata Motors informed that the offer would allow customers to experience the Nexon EV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just Rs. 34,900 per month. This means there is no need to pay any additional road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance.

(Also read: Tata Motors, Hyundai to supply Nexon and Kona EVs for government use)

The tenure of the subscription can be anywhere between 12 months to 24 and 36 months and has been rolled out in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, Tata Motors is confident that this new way of 'owning' a Nexon EV would be appreciated by prospective customers. "Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens," said Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors. "It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy."

Tata Motors has further highlighted that the offer would be best suited for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure.

That only 100 customers can avail the offer, however, appears to be a small figure and while the company has not explicitly said so, it could roll out this offer to more customers and in additional cities if the initial response is positive.

Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack - with IP67 rating for water - which has peak power figures of 129 hp and torque of 245Nm. Tata claims that the Nexon EV propels from stationery to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The claimed range of the EV is 300 kilometres on a single charge.