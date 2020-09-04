Tata Motors adds XT+ variant with sunroof to Harrier, priced at 16.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the new XT+ variant of its flagship SUV – Harrier, at an introductory price of ₹16.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). This announcement comes a few months after the launch of the highly appreciated Harrier BS6 in February 2020.

The introductory price is being offered to celebrate the highly positive response received for Harrier BS6 from the market. With a month on month consistent growth, the Harrier has achieved its highest sales numbers in 15 months. This initial pricing will be valid for all customers who book the vehicle in September, 2020, and take deliveries by December 31, 2020. The prices will increase from October 1, 2020 onwards.

The new variant will be powered by the Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It will also have other regular features like projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs, R17 alloy wheels, Floating Island 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 8 speakers, Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

As far as safety features are concerned, the XT+ variant will have dual front airbags, an advanced ESP with 12 add on functionalities, fog lamps and reverse parking camera as standard features.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “In line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our product range with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variant of our flagship SUV – Harrier XT+. Since its launch, the Harrier has been loved by customers & the industry experts with its stunning design and exhilarating performance. We are confident that the introduction of the XT+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers an option to experience a premium feature like the Panoramic Sunroof at an extremely attractive price."