Tata Gravitas seven-seat SUV's launch details announced

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the seven-seat Gravitas SUV in the Indian market. The homegrown automaker has announced that the Gravitas will be launched by the last quarter of the current calendar year. The SUV was expected to be come out in the earlier part of the 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The Gravitas was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It is basically a longer version of the popular Harrier SUV which has a capacity of 5 occupants. It comes based on the Harrier’s OMEGA platform and will be most-likely longer and taller than its donor model by 63 mm and 80 mm, respectively.

The car will source power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor which is known to deliver 168 PS and 350 Nm. The transmission option will include a six-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of interiors, the SUV will have a slightly redesigned dashboard and layout. Some of the key highlights will include an electronic parking brake with hold function, ivory-colored upholstery for the seats and the door pads.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said in a media report, “ Going forward two additional models are going to come- Gravitas and Hornbill (codenames). Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV while Hornbill will be a sub compact SUV so we will have four SUVs in our portfolio which would be the widest portfolio. It would help strengthen our market position and sales in the coming years. The company plans to launch the Gravitas during the last quarter of this fiscal. It is yet to fix a date for the Hornbill introduction."

When launched, the Gravitas will be a direct rival to the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.