Tata Nexon has become the key revenue churner for the brand

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 06, 2023

Tata Nexon has sold more than 5 lakh units so far since its launch for the first time in 2017

Besides the availability of the petrol and diesel model Nexon is also sold in pure electric form that enhanced its appeal

Nexon came as the first sb-four meter SUV from the brand

Availability of a diesel AMT makes this SUV a highly appealing proposition for the buyers

 Check product page

Nexon became India's first GNCAP five-star rated car

Tata Nexon comes with a host of safety features onboard

Nexon EV too comes available in multiple variants: Max and Prime

Nexon competes with rivals like Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue
Read more about Tata Nexon SUV
Click Here