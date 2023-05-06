Tata Nexon has sold more than 5 lakh units so far since its launch for the first time in 2017
Besides the availability of the petrol and diesel model Nexon is also sold in pure electric form that enhanced its appeal
Nexon came as the first sb-four meter SUV from the brand
Availability of a diesel AMT makes this SUV a highly appealing proposition for the buyers
Nexon became India's first GNCAP five-star rated car
Tata Nexon comes with a host of safety features onboard
Nexon EV too comes available in multiple variants: Max and Prime
Nexon competes with rivals like Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue