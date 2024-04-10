Tata Curvv spotted yet again, will feature blind spot monitoring. Check details

Tata Motors is gearing up to enter the competitive compact SUV market with its upcoming model, the Tata Curvv. The SUV coupe has been undergoing testing for some time now and was showcased in near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in February 2024.

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Tata Curvv, a compact SUV, into the competitive Indian market. The vehicle has been recently spotted testing on

A recent spy shot of the Tata Curvv being tested on Indian roads has surfaced online. A video on social media reveals that the SUV will feature blind-spot assist, similar to the Tata Harrier and Safari, likely working alongside a full ADAS suite.

Recently, a test mule for the Tata Curvv EV was spotted near Coimbatore while it was on a test. The Curvv EV will sit above the Nexon EV in Tata Motors' lineup and will also be sold through the new EV-only dealerships that Tata Motors has opened recently.

The design of the Curvv EV is pretty familiar from the front as it looks similar to the Nexon facelift. However, it is the side profile and the rear where there are some significant changes. From the side, there is a new coupe-like profile so the rear portion slopes down quite a bit whereas at the rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps.

Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

The interior of the Curvv, as seen in recent spy images, will include a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, auto-dimming IRVM, and purple accents on the dashboard, akin to the Nexon.

The vehicle will measure 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,630 mm in height, with a boot space of 422 litres and a wheelbase of 2,560 mm.

Tata has confirmed that the electric version of the Curvv will debut first, followed by the ICE iteration. The latter will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. The Tata Curvv will compete against rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen Basalt, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.

