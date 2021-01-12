Tata Altroz iTurbo launch tomorrow: What to expect

Tata Motors is all set to pull the covers off its upcoming premium hatchback, the Altroz, with a turbo petrol unit. The carmaker has recently shared the badging of the new Altroz, confirming that it will be called the Altroz iTurbo.

Tata Altroz’s naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engine variants were launched in January last year. The turbo variant will expand the model's range which will now compete with the likes of newly launched 2020 Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Ahead of the official unveiling, several leaks on social media has revealed details about the new Tata Altroz iTurbo already. Based on reports, the new Altroz iTurbo is likely to be offered only in the higher-end trims – XT, XT(O), XZ and XZ(O).

The turbo petrol variant of the Altroz is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. This is the same engine that powers Tata Nexon as well. It is likely to come paired with a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. The engine is expected to produce 108bhp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. If reports are true, this engine could provide 28 percent more power and 24 percent more torque than the naturally aspirated engine Altroz already has.

Going by the looks of the Altroz iTurbo, it is unlikely to get much change as far as design is concerned. However, the iTurbo badging is going to be placed around the car to make its stand out from the regular variants. Inside, Tata Altroz iTurbo is likely to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a reverse camera, projector headlamps, cruise control among other features.

The Altroz iTurbo is likely to be offered in five colour options. The Harbour Blue may become the new flagship colour of the vehicle.

The price of the Altroz iTurbo Petrol is expected to range between ₹7.50 lakh and ₹9 lakh. Altroz currently starts at ₹5.44 lakh while the base i20 is priced at ₹6.79 lakh. The top-end DCT petrol i20 is priced at ₹11.32 lakh and while the Altroz currently has no DCT, its top-end price is for the XZ Option diesel - ₹8.95 lakh. The top-end diesel i20 is priced at ₹10.74 lakh. i20 also has a semi-automatic transmission option - iMT - which Altroz doesn't and is unlikely to get either. (All prices are ex showroom).