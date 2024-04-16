Tata Altroz gets this new safety feature as standard. Check what it is

Tata Motors is known to offer vehicles with good safety ratings and safety features. The brand has announced that they have added the Electronic Stability Program to Altroz which is their premium hatchback. The ESC will now be offered as standard across all variants of the Altroz. Tata Motors has not revised the prices of the Altroz. So, it will start at ₹6.65 lakh and go up to ₹10.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Apart from this, there are no changes to the Altroz. It continues to come with several safety features as standard. For instance, it gets dual front airbags, Brake Sway Control, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and impact-sensing door unlock.

Powering the Tata Altroz are four powertrains, there is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 87 bhp and 115 Nm, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 108 bhp and 140 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 89 bhp and 200 Nm. There is also a CNG powertrain in which the engine is detuned to 73 bhp and 103 Nm. All engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. It is only the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that gets a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz is offered in six variants - XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. Out of these, XM, XM+, XZ+ and XZ+O are offered with sunroof as well. The premium hatchback goes against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20.

Tata Motors is also planning to launch the Altroz Racer in India. It was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It is powered by the same engine that is doing duty on the Nexon so the power output is rated at 118 bhp while the torque output stands at 170 Nm. Also, the gearbox has been upgraded, the Altroz Racer gets a 6-speed unit instead of a 5-speed unit.

