Tata Altroz completes two years, gets 'Dark' theme in two more variants

Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants

The Altroz has been a good performer for Tata Motors with the company having sold 1.2 lakh units of the model since its debut here.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Feb 2022, 04:03 PM
Tata Altroz in Dark Edition.

Tata Altroz, launched in the Indian car market in February of 2020, completed two years here with Tata Motors extending the ‘Dark Edition’ theme to two more variants of the hatchback. Launched as a premium hatchback offering in the market, Altroz has found favour among many buyers despite some very formidable rivals that it has had to compete against.

Bookings for Tata Altroz Dark Edition in the XT trim are now open at company dealerships with the price set at 7.96 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi). Additionally, the theme is now also made available in the XZ+ (diesel) trim.

The Altroz has been a good performer for Tata Motors with the company having sold 1.2 lakh units of the model since its debut here. “The Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market," said Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. “With over 20% market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the Dark to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient."

The Altroz Dark in XT and XZ+ adds a touch of visual class to the vehicle, along with the addition of perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, ‘Dark’ tint Hyper-style wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather wrapped steering wheels, leather wrapped gear knob, among others.

Additionally, the the top-of-the-line XZ+ variant will now be offered with new additional safety features like Brake Sway Control and iTPMS. (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

Overall, the Altroz is offered in six variants and with three engine options - 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. It also made headlines when it secured a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, Altroz starts at around 5.90 lakh (ex showroom)

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2022, 03:57 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Altroz Altroz Tata Motors Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hyundai i20 i20
