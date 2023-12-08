Swift to eVX: New upcoming cars from Maruti Suzuki stable you should wait for

2024 could be a landmark year for Maruti Suzuki in India, as India's largest carmaker is expected to launch its first electric car. Maruti has confirmed that it will start the production of the eVX electric SUV, showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January as well as the Japan Auto Show in October this year. Besides entering the electric vehicle segment in India, Maruti Suzuki is also expected to bolster its presence in the SUV segment as well as refresh its small car lineup in the coming days.

Here is a look at some of the models expected from Maruti stable soon.

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Suzuki, Maruti's Japanese partner, recently launched the updated Swift hatchback for its domestic market. The same version is expected to hit the shores, with minor tweaks to meet Indian standards, some time next year. The exterior now gets a new set of LED tail lamps and headlamps. The interior now is inspired by the Baleno and it features a new infotainment system and a new instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine. The new Swift will be offered in two broad trims - one with a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the other one mated to a 12V mild hybrid powertrain. The engines will be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed CVT transmission unit. The output is expected to be around 80 bhp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque. The naturally aspirated unit will offer mileage of 23.4 kmpl while the hybrid version will be able to run up to 24.5 kms without the need to refuel.

Maruti Suzuki eVX:

Maruti eVX electric SUV will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor's Gujarat facility starting next year. Measuring over four metres in length, the eVX will be one of the first electric vehicles in the compact SUV segment in India. It stands 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a height of 1,600 mm. According to the carmaker, the eVX will come with a range of around 550 kms in a single charge. It will be equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

In terms of design, the all-electric eVX comes across as a futuristic model with sporty LED headlight and DRL units and closed front grille, connected LED taillights and sporty alloy design. The interior of the eVX is minimalistic with a sleek dashboard, a large free-standing digital dual-screen which doubles up as the infotainment system as well as the driver display, a two-spoke steering wheel with touch-based mounted controls and more. When launched, it will rival the likes of upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift:

Dzire sub-compact sedan has not seen any major facelift since it was launched almost nine years ago. This is one of the Maruti Suzuki models that has been begging for an update while its rivals like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura getting necessary changes to remain relevant. It still is the best-selling sedan in India by far with sales even better than some of the most sought-after SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki has not officially confirmed anything on Dzire facelift's launch timeline. However, it is expected to get a facelift soon with similar features to be offered with the new Swift. These could also include the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit along with updated cabin and features.

