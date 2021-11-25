Spirited new Celerio or trusty WagonR: Which Maruti Suzuki model to buy?

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio was officially launched earlier this month and gets a host of updates but it is the promise of India's best petrol mileage that is likely to strike the strongest chord with potential buyers. But when it comes to mileage, Maruti cars are renowned for taking the smallest of sips of fuel anyway.

And with a long list of small vehicles in the lineup, the Celerio may face its most intense competition from one of its several siblings? Did someone say WagonR?

Celerio was first introduced in India back in 2014 and in the past seven years, nearly six lakh units of the vehicle have been sold. Impressive. But wait. It is the WagonR that commands even more respect and has been around for significantly longer. In over 20 years of its India existence, the model has found over 24 lakh customers. And the introduction of CNG has further bolstered its prospects. Maruti officials are quick to highlight that customer preferences define their eventual choice in the Arena dealerships where both WagonR and Celerio are on display. “WagonR stands for a particular image. As a tallboy, it has a very strong following and people who buy a WagonR, upgrade to another WagonR," CV Raman, CTO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, tells HT Auto. “Celerio is in the same category of vehicles but this is a more stylish vehicle., representing a different kind of offering for the new-age customer."

So between the latest Celerio and the time-tested WagonR, which one should you opt for? Here's a ready reckoner:

Celerio vs WagonR: Dimensions

The new Celerio is both longer and wider than the WagonR which gives it an edge in terms of cabin space. The doors also open wide allowing for easy getting in and out. But where WagonR hits back is its height, giving the driver a better and more commanding view of the road ahead. It may also be preferred by taller passengers.

In terms of boot space, the WagonR has a slight edge with 341 litres of space vis-a-vis 313 litres inside the Celerio.

Therefore, it is safe to say it is a tie.

Celerio vs WagonR: Features

Being the newer model, the 2021 Celerio gets some additional features over WagonR like Hill-Hold Assist, engine start-stop and 15-inch alloys. Of course, these are on the upper variants.

A look at the cabin layout of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Other key features sought after by customers like seven-inch touchscreen, electric ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, rear parking sensors and more are common between both models. The cabin of the Celerio is also more appealing.

The new Celerio then has a slight advantage here.

Celerio vs WagonR: Engine

WagonR has a clear advantage in terms of engine specs because unlike the Celerio, it is also offered with a 1.2-litre four cylinder engine which puts out 81 bhp. There's also 113 Nm of torque on offer.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with two petrol engine options.

Both cars also get the 1-litre engine with identical power and torque figures.

If you want a more punchy drive, WagonR would be the better option.

Celerio vs WagonR: Mileage

The 2021 Celerio claims to be the country's most fuel-efficient petrol car which means it is also outplaying WagonR. At 26.68 kmpl in the VXi with AGS, the Celerio has a clear edge against the WagonR's 1.0-litre unit which returns around 22 kmpl at best.

Celerio takes this round.

Celerio vs WagonR: Verdict

The Celerio remains a younger car courtesy its exterior styling and fresh new cabin. It has a bit more feature, bit more space at rear and a better mileage than WagonR. But the WagonR scores with its 1.2-litre engine, tall-boy body style and a conventional yet pleasing exterior design.

WagonR starts at ₹4.93 lakh while the new Celerio pricing begins at ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom prices) which means there's nothing on the cost front to separate the two.