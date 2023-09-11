Special edition Audi Q8 launched ahead of festive season at 1.18 crore

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi India on Monday launched a special edition Q8 model in order to boost sales as the festive season approaches. The model will be available in the market for limited period and has been priced at ₹1,18,46,000 (ex-showroom). The SUV's appeal has been enhanced by the S-line exterior package and Black styling package. It will be available in three colour options - Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Gray.