Special edition Audi Q8 launched ahead of festive season at 1.18 crore

Audi India on Monday launched a special edition Q8 model in order to boost sales as the festive season approaches. The model will be available in the market for limited period and has been priced at 1,18,46,000 (ex-showroom). The SUV's appeal has been enhanced by the S-line exterior package and Black styling package. It will be available in three colour options - Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Gray.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM
The limited-edition Audi Q8 SUV will be available in three colour options.

