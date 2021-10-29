Skoda to unveil Slavia sedan on November 18, to rival Ciaz, City and Verna

Skoda is all set to debut the new 2022 Slavia mid-size premium sedan for the Indian markets next month. The Czech carmaker has announced that the new Slavia sedan will officially break cover on November 18.

Skoda Slavia has all but been unveiled as the carmaker offered sneak peek into the new sedan wrapped in camouflage a few days ago.

The Slavia will be offered with a choice of two TSI engines, as well as a host of safety features including six airbags and more.

Skoda Slavia stands 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and has a height of 1,487 mm. The sedan will come with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which it shares with all new generation Skoda and Volkswagen cars like Kushaq and Taigun SUVs.

Slavia is essentially seen as a successor to the carmaker's popular sedan Rapid. It will be Skoda's third model to be introduced in India this year.

The Czech carmaker has not revealed much details about the new Slavia, However, it has confirmed that it will be powered by two TSI petrol engines, the same that also power the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq SUV. The 1.0-litre three cylinder TSI engine is capable of producing 113 hp of power. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI has an output of 148 hp. The transmission job is handled by Skoda's six-speed manual gearbox, besides option to pick a six-speed automatic transmission in the 1.0-litre TSI or the seven-speed DSG gearbox in the 1.5-litre variant.

Skoda Slavia will also come with active cylinder technology (ACT) in the 1.5-litre engine variant. It aims to increase the fuel efficiency of the sedan by shutting down two cylinders when the engine load is low.

When launched, 2021 Skoda Slavia will take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna in the premium mid-size sedans.