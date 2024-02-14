Skoda Slavia Style Editon launched at 19.13 lakh. Limited to just 500 units

Skoda Auto India recently achieved the milestone of selling over one lakh units of the Slavia and the company is celebrating the same with the launch of the new Slavia Style Edition. The Skoda Slavia Style Edition will be built exclusively available in the Style variant priced at ₹19.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and is restricted to only 500 units. The new limited edition offering is about ₹30,000 more expensive and gets a host of feature upgrades.

The new Skoda Slavia Style Edition is available on the top-spec Style variant with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The model gets an ‘Edition’ badge on the blacked-out B-pillars, black mirror covers and a black roof foil. The cabin gets new ‘Slavia’ branded scuff plates, while the steering wheel carries an ‘Edition’ badge as well. The limited edition offering also comes equipped with a dual dashcam and puddle lamps with the Skoda logo projection.

Speaking on the product, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “The Slavia Style Edition is yet another instance of us listening to our discerning customers and offering an extremely exclusive, yet high value product for our customers. It comes in very limited numbers, for a very focussed set of our customers, but will be accessible across our 200-plus sales touchpoints across India."

The Slavia Style Edition will be available in only the Candy White, Brilliant Silver or Tornado Red colour options coupled with the black roof and ORVMs. The 1.5-litre motor continues with no changes churning out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Other features have been carried over including the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument console,six airbags, ISOFIX child anchorages, and more. The Slavia has received a 5-star Global NCAP rating, which makes it one of the safest made-in-India cars on sale.

