Ferrari 499P Modificata sports prototype unveiled as a limited-series model

The model was unveiled at the Ferrari World Finals at the Mugello Circuit

The non-competitive track use model is a substantially modified version of the 499P

The original 499P claimed victory in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June this year

The 499P Modificata does not have to comply with FIA WEC sporting and technical parameters

 It is heavily modified and uses electric axle and four-wheel drive

 The 'Push to Pass' function offers drivers the option of an extra 120 kW of power

Ferrari has also used specific tyres developed by Pirelli

The Modificata retains are the cockpit with its single-seater layout and ergonomics

 It gets a hybrid powertrain combining a mid-rear mounted internal combustion V6 with an electric motor
