Ferrari 499P Modificata sports prototype unveiled as a limited-series model

The model was unveiled at the Ferrari World Finals at the Mugello Circuit
The non-competitive track use model is a substantially modified version of the 499P
The original 499P claimed victory in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June this year
The 499P Modificata does not have to comply with FIA WEC sporting and technical parameters
It is heavily modified and uses electric axle and four-wheel drive
The 'Push to Pass' function offers drivers the option of an extra 120 kW of power
Ferrari has also used specific tyres developed by Pirelli
The Modificata retains are the cockpit with its single-seater layout and ergonomics
It gets a hybrid powertrain combining a mid-rear mounted internal combustion V6 with an electric motor